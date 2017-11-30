press release:

Australia/New Zealand | 90 min. | DVD | Dir. Tracey Moffatt

Thurs Nov 30 | 7:00 PM

BEDEVIL is the stunning debut feature from Tracey Moffatt and the first feature directed by an Australian Aboriginal woman. Inspired by ghost stories she heard as a child from both her extended Aboriginal and Irish Australian families, Tracey Moffatt has constructed a sublime trilogy in which characters are haunted by the past and bewitched by memories. All three stories are set in Moffatt’s highly stylized, hyper-real, hyper-imaginary Australian landscape.