BeDevil

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release:

Australia/New Zealand | 90 min. | DVD | Dir. Tracey Moffatt

Thurs Nov 30 | 7:00 PM

BEDEVIL is the stunning debut feature from Tracey Moffatt and the first feature directed by an Australian Aboriginal woman. Inspired by ghost stories she heard as a child from both her extended Aboriginal and Irish Australian families, Tracey Moffatt has constructed a sublime trilogy in which characters are haunted by the past and bewitched by memories. All three stories are set in Moffatt’s highly stylized, hyper-real, hyper-imaginary Australian landscape.

608-262-1143
