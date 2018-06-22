× Expand Beefgrass ... Beefus goes country.

press release: BEEFUS goes Country? Yes, Humans, get ready for BEEFGRASS! Away go the electrical noises (mostly) out come the banjos and guitars and mandolins and doghouse bass! But this isn't your Pappy's feel-good honky-tonk. And it ain't your Mammy's tender mountain ballads. It's darker, it's odder, it growls and howls and tears up the gingham frock. It chases you through the corn with its idiot grin. It's BEEFGRASS! Come on down to the Fools and prepare to dance the Topeka Bible Strut backwards!