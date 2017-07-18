Beekeeping with Youth

press release: Honeybees are an incredible gateway to learning and loving the outdoors for students of any age! Learn how to attract and interact with bees and other garden-loving pollinators in this hands-on, family-friendly workshop. We will don beekeeping gear to get a close-up look at the Youth Farm's honey bee hives while we learn basic beekeeping techinques and explore fascinating word of honeybee biology. We will make our own beeswax lipbalm and two delicious recipes - including our own ice cream! - that join fresh honey with fresh vegetables from the garden. We will also discover different ways to attract native Wisconsin pollinators, from planting flowers to making our own mason bee houses.You need not have your own beehive to participate - this course is open to pollinator lovers of all levels!

This workshop will take place outdoors at the Goodman Youth Farm. Please bring sunscreen, drinking water, and appropriate clothing for the weather (e.g., hats, sunglasses, rain jacket). A garden snack will be provided.