press release: The East Troy Railroad Museum and Black Point Estate will jointly host a Beer Tasting Train on September 9, 2017. The tasting will include a variety of beers brewed in Wisconsin today, including weissbiers, lagers, ales and steam beers. Michael Rehberg, Lead Interpreter at Black Point Estate, will lead the tasting. The train will depart from the East Troy depot at 2002 Church Street at 5:00pm, with check-in and boarding starting at 4:30pm.

According to Rehberg, many more styles of beer will be discussed than could possibly be tasted in one evening. Passengers will also be introduced to five beer barons who summered on Geneva Lake over the decades, and learn about the evolution of the craft beer movement. The art-deco-style dining cars of the East Troy Railroad are air-conditioned and have on-board restrooms. Tickets are $65, which includes a souvenir beer glass.

Concurrent with this event, the Center for Railroad Photography & Art in Madison will display a selection of historic photographs in the East Troy Depot -- including beer and brewing related images -- that will help tell the story of railroading and beer in the Midwest over the last century.

The event is limited to the first 50 registered participants. Tickets to participate in this special event may be purchased online at: www.easttroyrr.org/themed-trains/, in person at the East Troy Depot during operating hours, or over the phone by calling 262-642-3263.

Black Point Estate and Gardens is a Wisconsin State Historical Society Museum on Geneva Lake, originally built by Conrad Seipp, a Chicago Beer Baron, in 1888. The estate is one of the finest examples of Queen Ann architecture and has one of the most intact collections of Victorian furnishings in the Midwest. In 2014 Black Point Estate & Gardens was named among the 10 best home-estate tours in the US by Fodor’s Travel, alongside Biltmore Estate, Mount Vernon and Monticello. More information is online at www.blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org

The Center for Railroad Photography & Art has been passionately committed to telling railroading’s stories through imagery: interpreting the past creatively, connecting it to the present while looking to the future. The Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit arts and education organization with a mission to collect, preserve, and then make widely available imagery that portrays the nearly 200-year history of railroads. More information is at www.railphoto-art.org

The East Troy Railroad Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational corporation dedicated to preserving the rail heritage of Wisconsin and America. We maintain and operate historic electric trolley and interurban railroad cars on track completed by The Milwaukee Electric Railway & Light Company (TMER&L) in 1907. More information is at www.easttroyrr.org

# # #