Beer Toasts & Bar Tunes with Tyranena

to Google Calendar - Beer Toasts & Bar Tunes with Tyranena - 2017-05-03 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beer Toasts & Bar Tunes with Tyranena - 2017-05-03 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beer Toasts & Bar Tunes with Tyranena - 2017-05-03 17:00:00 iCalendar - Beer Toasts & Bar Tunes with Tyranena - 2017-05-03 17:00:00

Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Tyranena is taking a trip Up North with four featured brews, including a couple from their Brewers Gone Wild! series. 5 pm-9 pm.

Info

Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

Visit Event Website

608-250-1730

to Google Calendar - Beer Toasts & Bar Tunes with Tyranena - 2017-05-03 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beer Toasts & Bar Tunes with Tyranena - 2017-05-03 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beer Toasts & Bar Tunes with Tyranena - 2017-05-03 17:00:00 iCalendar - Beer Toasts & Bar Tunes with Tyranena - 2017-05-03 17:00:00

Print

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer