press release: Quivey’s Grove 24th Annual Beer Fest is held under the tents on Quivey’s grounds. Forty-five Brewers with over 100 beers to sample, along with some great music from Westside Andy and Mel Ford Band. Great Beer, Great Food, Great Music, And Porta Potties. What more could you want? Tickets available at the bar at Quivey’s Grove Stable Grill July 2017.

Tickets: $40