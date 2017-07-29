Beerocracy

press release: The Libertarian Party of Dane County would like to invite you to their event, Beer-ocracy, on July 29, from 4 pm - 9 pm at Quivey's Grove in Fitchburg.

The event will feature speakers Mark Garthwaite, executive director of the Wisconsin Brewers Guild and Eric Bott, director of Americans for Prosperity Wisconsin. There will also be a panel of winery owners, brewers, and distillers discussing their trade, and live music by local band Tumbledown Shack.

“We are working in conjunction with the Wisconsin Beverage Coalition and members of both major parties to oppose the proposed 999 motion that would hurt Wisconsin's valuable craft beverage producers”, says Jon Augelli of LP Dane, Beer-ocracy coordinator. “ Intelligent reform of the 3-tiered system, should help, not hurt, small producers.”

“We believe that the success of Wisconsin craft breweries, wineries, and distilleries is key to the health of Wisconsin’s economy and vital to preserving its culture. We are taking a stand against these regulations and are working with small business owners to push intelligent regulation reforms,” says Peter Augelli, LPDane President. “Wisconsin needs less bureaucracy and more Beer-ocracy!"

Augelli continues, “We would be honored if you would attend our event. With your help, we can save the beer! We look forward to seeing you! Cheers!”

Visit www.beer-ocracy.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Libertarian Party of Dane County's partners for BEER-OCRACY:

​