press release: Bees & Pollinators Talk at Pope Farm Conservancy

Tuesday, June 12, 2018 (6:00-7:30pm)

Speaker: Susan Carpenter, Outreach Specialist at the Native Plant Garden of the UW-Madison Arboretum

Description: Pope Farm Conservancy provides a quality habitat that supports a wide range of pollinators, including butterflies, moths, beetles, flies, wasps, and most importantly, bees. Join Susan Carpenter for a fascinating talk about the diversity, life histories, habitats, and roles of Wisconsin pollinators, and how you can protect and promote them in your own garden and landscapes.

This tour is free, family-friendly, and open to the public. We will meet in the lower parking lot near the Old Sauk Rd entrance.

Cost: Free