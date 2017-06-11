Beestock: A Festival for the Environment

Sun. June 11th 12:00 Noon – 6:00 pm Capitol Brewery (7734 Terrace Ave. in Middleton) Beestock – Festival for the Environment! Sustainable City Opening Remarks by Middleton Mayor, Grudip Brar; special guest speakers: Prof. Patty Loew, UW-Madison Life Sciences Communication Dept. and member of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Ojibway, and Jeremy Hemberger, UW-Madison Entomology Dept., plus musical performances by Durango McMurphy, Blue Cheese, Skip Jones, Jacob Greene, and DJ Sauli Turn Up. Kids activities, info tables, and local vendors, too! Suggested donation - $10. Info? Www.facebook.com/ beestockfestival