Beggars of Life

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

USA | 1928 | DCP | 81 min.

Director: William A. Wellman

Cast: Wallace Beery, Louise Brooks, Richard Arlen

A year after picking up Hollywood's first Oscar for Wings, legendary director Wellman turned to this rollicking saga of hobos on the lam. In what was probably her finest Hollywood feature, the magnificent Brooks hops freight trains with Beery and finds romance with Arlen. A recently restored DCP, featuring a score by the Mount Alto Motion Picture Orchestra, will be screened.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

