RSVP for Beginner's Eye: A Contemplative Photography Workshop

press release: Explore what it means to align eye, mind, and heart and see with fresh eyes in this contemplative photography experience led by Thomas Roberts, LCSW, who has over 40 years of experience in clinical psychotherapy and his own personal Zen Buddhist practice. This workshop is based on the Zen concept of a "beginner's mind." It refers to having an attitude of openness, eagerness, and lack of preconceptions when studying a subject, even when studying at an advanced level, just as a beginner in that subject would. You will utilize photography to slow down and enhance the way you see color, texture, and the beauty around you. Bring a digital camera, including cell phone cameras, (that you are familiar with how to use) and a bag lunch. For adults and youth (ages 12 and up with an adult); each attendee pays the registration fee. Limited space; register early.

Sunday, August 27, 9 am-5 pm

Registration Deadline: August 17

Cost: $100/$80 member | Course Number: 21-19