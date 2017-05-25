Beginning Java

press release:

Learn the basics about Java at the Verona Public Library on Thursday, May 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. In this introductory computer class, you will learn how the Java programming language is written and executed. You will also be given the tools to continue learning Java long after the class has ended. Computer training will be provided by Ray Ostrander, computer enthusiast.

This class is free and open to the public. Registration is required and limited to 10 participants. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.