RSVP for Behind the Scenes Greenhouse Holiday Tour

press release: What would be more festive than a guided tour and stroll through the warm and green paradise of Olbrich's greenhouses full of exotic tropical plants, beautiful orchids, and hundreds of poinsettias? Join Conservatory Plant and Wildlife Assistant Cindy Cary for an informative behind-the-scenes visit to the greenhouses. Bring your camera and questions! Limited space; register early.

Saturday, November 11, 1-2:30 pm

Registration Deadline: November 2

Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 31-27