Behind the Scenes: The News
Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Do you have big dreams of being on the news? Join FACTv at the Fitchburg Public Library and live out those dreams! Try out a multitude of positions at the real studio at city hall from anchor, camera person, sports and even weather! Leave your green at home so we can work in front of the green screen. This program is for children ages 7-12.
Info
Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711 View Map