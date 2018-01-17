press release: “BEING A GOOD NEIGHBOR 101”

Come meet your neighbors and learn how to make your neighborhood safer and friendlier: Register now for this two-part community workshop at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive! Facilitators will include members of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s Equal Opportunity Office and the City of Madison Police Department’s Judgment Under the Radar Training Group.

WORKSHOP #1 – 6:00PM-8:00PM, JANUARY 17TH, 2018

At this 90-minute workshop, neighbors and community members will examine definitions of implicit bias and cognitive association and explore why bias is a difficult subject to talk about. Participants will then engage in meaningful group discussions focused around concepts of neighborliness, personal safety and effective community building. Attendees will leave the workshop understanding more about the nexus between bias, reporting and crime statistics, as well as cultural factors that influence what makes one person “suspicious” while another seems friendly and approachable.

WORKSHOP #2 – 6:00PM-8:00PM, JANUARY 31ST, 2018 At this 90-minute complementary workshop, neighbors and community members will practice several strategies proven to reduce the harmful impacts of implicit bias and stereotyping. This solution-driven course will provide participants with tools to better understand different perspectives and to more positively engage with others.

TO REGISTER:

Seating is limited to 30 participants. Please contact Officer Emily Samson to reserve your seat. RSVP 608-266-4238 or esamson@cityofmadison.com. Free childcare will be provided.