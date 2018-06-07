Bella Cain

to Google Calendar - Bella Cain - 2018-06-07 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bella Cain - 2018-06-07 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bella Cain - 2018-06-07 18:30:00 iCalendar - Bella Cain - 2018-06-07 18:30:00

Green County Courthouse Square, Monroe 1016 16th Ave., Monroe, Wisconsin 53566

press release: Main Street Monroe Concert on the Square, on the grounds of the Historic Green County Courthouse. Free! Food stands, beer and wine.

High-energy kickin’ country; winner of 2018 WAMI for Best Country Artist. Main Street Monroe’s Summer Concert series. Tonight’s theme: Smile, You’re in Cheese Country (cheese samples with Green County Cheese Days Ambassador Tess Zettle and Green County Fairest of the Fair Rachel Gilson). Shine your boots and wear your blue jeans with a plaid shirt or a country concert t-shirt.

Info
Green County Courthouse Square, Monroe 1016 16th Ave., Monroe, Wisconsin 53566 View Map
Music
608-328-4023
to Google Calendar - Bella Cain - 2018-06-07 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bella Cain - 2018-06-07 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bella Cain - 2018-06-07 18:30:00 iCalendar - Bella Cain - 2018-06-07 18:30:00