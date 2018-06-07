× Expand Bella Cain

press release: Main Street Monroe Concert on the Square, on the grounds of the Historic Green County Courthouse. Free! Food stands, beer and wine.

High-energy kickin’ country; winner of 2018 WAMI for Best Country Artist. Main Street Monroe’s Summer Concert series. Tonight’s theme: Smile, You’re in Cheese Country (cheese samples with Green County Cheese Days Ambassador Tess Zettle and Green County Fairest of the Fair Rachel Gilson). Shine your boots and wear your blue jeans with a plaid shirt or a country concert t-shirt.