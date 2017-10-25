Belles & Chimes Madison Mixer

press release: Belles and Chimes Madison is here!

We will be hosting our Season One Kick-off Mixer on Wednesday, October 25th at 7:00pm! Come play meet some awesome ladies in the Madison pinball community, get acquainted with the tables at our awesome home base, and eat some snacks! You'll have a chance to meet the organizers of Belles and Chimes Madison, discuss non-season events we are looking to arrange, and we will go over the format and rules for our first season, which begins Wednesday, November 1st! We will meet on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month. Even if you think you may not be able to commit to the whole season, please join us. We would love to meet you! We welcome women of any and all skill levels. Not sure how to play? Let us teach you a few quick tips and you'll be flipping your way to fun in no time! There is no cost to attend, though folks may want to bring money for pinball or drinks. RSVP via Facebook,

Belles & Chimes is a nationwide network of women's pinball leagues, founded in 2013 in Oakland, California. Our mission is to provide a fun, social environment for women to play pinball together. Belles & Chimes is for significantly female-identified people. We use an inclusive definition of “woman” and “female” and we welcome trans women, genderqueer women, and non-binary people who are significantly female-identified.