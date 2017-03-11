press release: From Baroque to Rock! Five time 2015 Grammy Award Nominee Susan Aquila starts off the BJSO concert with the Telemann Viola Concerto then, switches gears and rocks out on her electric violin to Rob Tomaro’s original work, The Bombay Express.

The evening will also feature La Storia Nostra, an original composition by nationally acclaimed composer and Janesville native, Matthew Hollingsworth. This most eclectic March Madness concert also includes Strauss’ Die Fledermaus Overture, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36.

Come to the Beloit Janesville Symphony, where something exciting is always happening!

WHERE & WHEN: Eaton Chapel on the Beloit College Campus. Sat, March 11, 2017 at 7:30pm.

TICKETS: Adults: $15; children w/adults FREE; all students $5. Tickets are available at:

BJSO Office: 444 E. Grand Av Beloit, WI phone: 608-313-1200

Attic Quilts: 319 State St. Beloit, WI phone: 608-364-4037

Voigt Music: 34 S. Main St. Janesville WI phone: 608-756-0081

Knapton Musik Knotes: 2475 Milton Av Janesville phone: 608-758-8660

On-line at www. beloitjanesvillesymphony.org b eginning Feb 27

Tickets will also be available at the door ½ hour before the concert.

ABOUT BJSO: The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, now in its sixty-third year, is the professional symphony orchestra of Rock County. In addition to its series of classical and pops concerts, each year it performs Independence Day concerts in Janesville and Beloit, which are offered free to our audience. Beginning as a volunteer community orchestra in 1953 at Beloit College, it has grown into a respected regional orchestra in Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

The mission of the BJSO is to serve as a major cultural and educational resource to southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois by providing a rich variety of symphonic music and related cultural activities to the citizens, schools and other institutions in the area.

Music Director Dr. Rob Tomaro is also active in our school systems, bringing his original educational programs “Composing Kids” and “Conducting Kids” to our middle schools.

Founded by Lewis Dalvit in 1953, the BJSO baton was passed on to Dr. Crawford Gates in 1963 and, in 1999, to Dr. Robert Tomaro.