press release: Monday, July 24 marks the 11th stop on a month-long tour for Twin Cities artist Ben Weaver as he takes to his bicycle, instruments in tow, to promote his ninth album, Sees Like a River. He'll be at Revolution Cycles in Madison.

Along the tour route, which connects major bodies of water, Weaver seeks to meet with and start conversations amongst music lovers, cyclists, conservationists and others who join in along the way. The tour follows the Great Lakes and, as he has done on past tours, Weaver will travel by bike; however, this time his route will include more miles of dirt roads and trails rather than paved highways to connect the communities where his performances will be held.

“I want people to have deeper relationships with their community, land, water, and what they’re doing in their lives every day. I want them to be motivated and moved to dig deeper, to explore, to participate and be mindful,” says Weaver. “People will find that they want to do something more than they want to be afraid of it. I am hoping to help lead that charge.”

The Sees Like a River tour is sponsored by Banjo Brothers, Bent Paddle Brewing Co., Big Agnes, Granite Gear, Kate’s Real Food, Red Table Meats, Salsa Cycles, Swrve and Teravail.