UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.

press release: Benjamin Bauer is a junior pursuing a degree in cello performance, studying with Uri Vardi. He is an alumnus of the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, and is in the cello section for the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra. With Sarah Williams, piano. Program: J.S. Bach: Unaccompanied Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009 Beethoven: Sonata for Piano and Cello in A Major, Opus 69