× Expand Chris Anderson Bent Knee

press release: Enigmatic art-rock band Bent Knee have unveiled their stunning new album Land Animal exclusively via Consequence of Sound. The 10-track collection brings the listener on a journey through commentary on today's globalized society and how people continue to evolve in a world of ever-growing complexity. The album is the band's major label debut, and will be released on Friday, June 23 via InsideOutMusic/Sony.

Bent Knee formed in Boston in 2009 as a democratic collective determined to push the boundaries of pop and rock. Lead singer and keyboardist Courtney Swain's soaring vocals are instantly arresting. Guitarist Ben Levin is one of the most dynamic and versatile guitarists around, shifting between the raging and raucous to the sublime and meditative. Bassist Jessica Kion and drummer Gavin Wallace-Ailsworth combine into an enthralling rhythm section that's equal parts powerhouse and nuance. Violinist Chris Baum's kinetic violin work provides drama, grace and intrigue. World-class producer and live sound designer Vince Welch weaves it all together with a captivating, expert touch.

"The 10-tracks [on Land Animal] show how fearless the six-piece is in grabbing hold of different sounds and making them their own." - Consequence of Sound

On Land Animal, Bent Knee seems as interested in writing pleasing melodies as on upending expectations - as easily as the music makes you marvel, it provides delirious release." - WBUR

"Mind boggling... the grandest and subtlest ideas are on the table" -NPR

"The silo-smashing Bent Knee's unique mix is equal parts ingenuity and deliciousness" - The Wall Street Journal

"It's very rare that an artist or band comes along that changes your perspective on music and art...Bent Knee have done just that." - Substream