Berbee Derby

Agora Pavilion, Fitchburg 5511 E. Cheryl Pkwy. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release: The Berbee Derby is an annual Thanksgiving Day 10K run and 5K run/walk is a family friendly event that benefits the Technology Education Foundation. The Berbee Derby is a fun-filled community event that has been running 14 years strong!

Sept 30 Deadline for Extra Early Bird registration

Nov 4 11:59 pm Deadline for  Early Bird and Team registration and all race category changes

Pre Race Packet Pickup Schedule Nov 20-22 7am–7pm 5957 McKee Rd.

Nov 23 7:30 - 8:45 am Race Day Registration

