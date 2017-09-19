Bereft, Black Table, The Central

Google Calendar - Bereft, Black Table, The Central - 2017-09-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bereft, Black Table, The Central - 2017-09-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bereft, Black Table, The Central - 2017-09-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - Bereft, Black Table, The Central - 2017-09-19 20:00:00

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: What began as a steadfast expression of the human condition, moves forward with momentum for Madison's atmospheric doom metal band, Bereft. Founded by Zach Johnson and Alex Linden in 2011, Bereft weaves elements of doom and black metal into exhaustive, dynamic songs. Lyrically, they draw from their views on religion, politics and social injustice. It is in this spirit that they create their own style of powerful metal, unbound to any genre and fully conscious of the impression.

Bereft is:  Zach Johnson, Alex Linden, Cade Gentry (bass), Michael Kadner (drums (studio)), Jerry McDougal (drums (live))

Info
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
608-535-9976
Google Calendar - Bereft, Black Table, The Central - 2017-09-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bereft, Black Table, The Central - 2017-09-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bereft, Black Table, The Central - 2017-09-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - Bereft, Black Table, The Central - 2017-09-19 20:00:00