Bereft, Black Table, The Central

× Expand Adrenaline PR Bereft

press release: What began as a steadfast expression of the human condition, moves forward with momentum for Madison's atmospheric doom metal band, Bereft. Founded by Zach Johnson and Alex Linden in 2011, Bereft weaves elements of doom and black metal into exhaustive, dynamic songs. Lyrically, they draw from their views on religion, politics and social injustice. It is in this spirit that they create their own style of powerful metal, unbound to any genre and fully conscious of the impression.

Bereft is: Zach Johnson, Alex Linden, Cade Gentry (bass), Michael Kadner (drums (studio)), Jerry McDougal (drums (live))