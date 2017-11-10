press release: Bernadette Peters, Broadway's brightest star currently seen in Amazon’s Golden Globe®-winning Mozart in the Jungle and CBS’ The Good Fight, will dazzle Overture Hall during a glamorous evening as only she can do. Her performance will include pieces from Broadway shows she's received accolades for, as well as from all her Grammy® Award-winning and nominated albums including standards, Rodgers & Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim.