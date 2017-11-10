Bernadette Peters

Google Calendar - Bernadette Peters - 2017-11-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bernadette Peters - 2017-11-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bernadette Peters - 2017-11-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - Bernadette Peters - 2017-11-10 20:00:00

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Bernadette Peters, Broadway's brightest star currently seen in Amazon’s Golden Globe®-winning Mozart in the Jungle and CBS’ The Good Fight, will dazzle Overture Hall during a glamorous evening as only she can do. Her performance will include pieces from Broadway shows she's received accolades for, as well as from all her Grammy® Award-winning and nominated albums including standards, Rodgers & Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim.

Info

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-258-4141

Google Calendar - Bernadette Peters - 2017-11-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bernadette Peters - 2017-11-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bernadette Peters - 2017-11-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - Bernadette Peters - 2017-11-10 20:00:00