RSVP for Berry Bash

press release: 2018 Berry Bash: Circuit of Monte Carlo

Join the Rosenberries for Circuit of Monte Carlo at the annual Berry Bash. All event proceeds will benefit the Housing in Action initiative and the Rosenberry Society fund in the United Way of Dane County Foundation. This year’s event will feature casino games, a raffle, and prize drawings.

We are collecting household and cleaning supplies to donate to families moving into housing. Please bring a donation and we hope to see you there!

7pm – 11pm, June 9, 2018, Kelly-Moss Road and Race 5105 W Clayton Road

$35 donation (includes appetizers and drinks). RSVP/ticket deadline: June 1, 2018.