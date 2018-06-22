press release: Best. Friday. Ever.: Storytelling Through Soil

June 22, 2018 5-8pm, Allen Centennial Garden, 620 Babcock Drive

The soil beneath our feet is teaming with life and brimming with stories to tell: stories of our past, our present, and predictions for the future. Soil is a conduit of energy between all living things. It's time to dig in and listen to what it has to tell us. The Garden will feature hands on activities, food carts and live music, all with a horticultural spin. Welcome Community GroundWorks! Community Groundworks is a nonprofit organization that connects people to nature and local food. Through hands-on education, children and adults learn gardening, urban farming, healthful eating and to care for natural areas.

Vendors: Slide The term "slider" primarily refers to mini hamburgers, but it can actually refer to any small sandwich on a squishy white bun. Slide Food Cart features dozens of different sandwiches (including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options). *15% discount off order at food cart for Friends of Allen Centennial Garden members CaliFresh A taqueria specializing in fresh and authentic flavors of the bold Mexican cuisine, all handcrafted with a Californian twist, by introducing flavor and ideas inspired from all regions of the Golden State. *15% discount off order at food cart for Friends of Allen Centennial Garden members Activities: Flower Crowns As a well-known tradition at the Garden, there will be an opportunity to create your very own flower crown. Stay wild, flower child. FREE Mud Painting Adding a horticultural spin to painting, paint with different colors and shades of mud to express yourself. FREE Community GroundWorks Learn all about different types of soil by observing different soil mixtures, how plants grow in different soil mixtures and paint what you see! FREE Wheelhouse Studios Join Wheelhouse Studios, an open arts studio located in the lower level of Memorial Union, in creating mosaic ink dishes with floral designs. FREE Lawn Games FREE Sidewalk Chalk FREE Marshmallows and Fire Pits Roast a marshmallow, make a s'more or simply warm up by the fire! FREE *s'more packets are a suggested $2 donation to the Garden* Music: TBD Come for the fun, stay for the Garden.