Best of the Midwest Tap Takeover

Sconnie Bar 1421 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Featuring some of the best breweries in the Midwest including 3 Sheeps, Surly, Half Acre, Founders and Boulevard. All day, trivia at 8 pm.

Sconnie Bar 1421 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-819-8610

