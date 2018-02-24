Best Picture Festival Day One

press release: In anticipation of the 90th Academy Awards®, Marcus Theatres® and Marcus Wehrenberg Theatres will showcase silver screen excellence at the 2018 Best Picture Festival. The two day event, at participating locations, will give moviegoers the opportunity to see all nine Best Picture nominees, back-to-back over two Saturdays, Feb. 24 (day one) and March 3 (day two). Admission for each day is sold separately. Tickets to see all five movies on day one are $35 each, and the cost to see all four movies on day two is $28. Single film tickets are not available.

Day One: Saturday, Feb. 24

11 a.m. – “The Post” (PG-13): The country’s first female newspaper publisher and a hard-driving editor join an unprecedented battle between the press and the government.

1:25 p.m. – “Lady Bird” (R): In 2002, an artistically inclined seventeen-year-old girl comes of age in Sacramento, California.

3:25 p.m. – “Phantom Thread” (R): Set in 1950s London, a renowned dressmaker’s carefully tailored life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman, who becomes his muse and lover.

6:10 p.m. – “Get Out” (R): A young African American meets his white girlfriend’s parents for a weekend at their secluded estate in the woods. Before long, the friendly and polite ambience gives way to a nightmare.

8:20 p.m. – “Call Me By Your Name” (R): Set in Northern Italy in 1983, a seventeen-year-old begins a relationship with his father’s visiting research assistant, with whom he bonds over his emerging sexuality, their Jewish heritage and the Italian landscape.

Day Two: Saturday, March 3

11 a.m. – “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (R): A mother personally challenges the local authorities to solve her daughter’s murder when they fail to catch the culprit.

1:25 p.m. – “Darkest Hour” (PG-13): During the early days of World War II, the fate of Western Europe hangs on the newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight against incredible odds.

3:55 p.m. – “Dunkirk” (PG-13): Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire and France are surrounded by the German Army, and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II.

6:15 p.m. – “The Shape of Water” (R): At a top secret research facility in the 1950s, a lonely janitor forms a unique relationship with an amphibious creature that is being held in captivity.