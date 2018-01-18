Beth Kille, Derek Ramnarace, Shawndell Marks, Sunspot, Helen Avakian & Dave Irwin, Mark Croft, Imaginary Watermelon

press release: You're invited to join us in SOSONIC's beautiful rehearsal suite for a night of stellar music from some of Madison's favorites! Held every third Thursday of every month, The Listening Room aims to bring you a one-of-a-kind, up-close, intimate music listening Experience in a cozy setting.

This time around we'll be celebrating our one year anniversary! We've had some incredible Artists pass through over the last year - and for this special celebration, we've invited many of them to our stage once again! Get ready for a memorable night with:

Beth Kille

Derek Ramnarace (Old Soul Society)

Sunspot acoustic duo

Shawndell Marks (Shawndell Marks Music)

Mark Croft

Helen Avakian & Dave Irwin

The evening starts at 6:30 PM with our SOSONIC "Social Hour" where you have a chance to meet & mingle with the Featured Artists as well as the guests attending the event.

As always, the evening will be hosted by everyone's favorite local MC, Cooper Talbot! Getting us warmed up and ready for the show will be your SOSONIC house band, Imaginary Watermelon.

Seating is $10, and LIMITED for this 21+ private event, so BE SURE TO RESERVE YOUR SEAT AHEAD OF TIME. Accomodations for Individuals, couples to larger parties can be arranged and are welcomed!

WAYS TO RESERVE YOUR SEAT(S):

-Stop by SOSONIC's Guitar Shop Mon-Fri 2-6pm & Saturdays Noon to 5 PM

-Call SOSONIC's Guitar Shop - 608-210-2290 during store hours or leave a message after hours.

-Send a message with your request to the SOSONIC FaceBook page, www.facebook.com/ sosonic4music

-Send an email request to "events@sosonic.com"

See you at the show!

SPONSORED BY: Bos Meadery

www.bosmeadery.com