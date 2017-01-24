Beth Racette

Yahara Bay Distillery, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

press release: The Gallery at Yahara Bay Distillery is proud to present: "Gaia Series: The Earth is Alive," an art showcase featuring an intuitive collection of acrylic ink paintings by Madison artist Beth Racette.  Racette's paintings are an expression of her love for our planet and grow out of her desire to learn about and portray the many aspects of earth inspired by scientific learning and her impressionistic understanding of the universe

reception w/ LIVE MUSIC from Johnny Chimes

WHEN: January 26, 2017, 5-8 pm

Yahara Bay Distillery, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

608-275-1050

