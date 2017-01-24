press release: The Gallery at Yahara Bay Distillery is proud to present: "Gaia Series: The Earth is Alive," an art showcase featuring an intuitive collection of acrylic ink paintings by Madison artist Beth Racette. Racette's paintings are an expression of her love for our planet and grow out of her desire to learn about and portray the many aspects of earth inspired by scientific learning and her impressionistic understanding of the universe

reception w/ LIVE MUSIC from Johnny Chimes

WHEN: January 26, 2017, 5-8 pm