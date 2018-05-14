Bethany Lutheran College Choirs

press release: The choirs of Bethany Lutheran College will present a concert of sacred and secular music at Faith Lutheran Church, Oregon, on Monday, May 14 at 6:30pm. Bethany Lutheran College, Mankato, Minnesota, is a Christian liberal arts college owned by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod. The synod was organized 100 years ago as the spiritual heir of the Norwegian Synod which originally was founded near Stoughton in 1853. The concert will highlight the musical heritage of that organization. A reception sponsored by the college will follow the concert.

The concert is free and open to the public. (An offering will be received to support the work of the choirs.)

6:30pm-7:30pm, Monday, May 14, Faith Lutheran Church, 143 Washington St., Oregon WI 53575