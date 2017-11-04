RSVP for Better Meeting Management

press release:

Robert’s Rules of Order Leadership Workshop Series

Fitchburg Public Library, Saturday, November 11, 2017

Sponsored by the Madison Unit of Parliamentarians

Registration Due November 4, 2017. Registration Cost: $40.00 - *Student Cost: $20.00

Make Checks Payable to: Madison Unit of Parliamentarians, 1657 Williamsburg Rd., Rockford, IL 61107

Or contact Christina Emmert to register: hygiene93@gmail.com

Registration Cost includes: refreshments, lunch & educational materials

Class Schedule

10:00 a.m. - Registration & Refreshments

10:15 a.m. - Leadership Seminar ~ Part 1 Topic: Meeting Supplies; Things to Bring to All Meetings

10:45 a.m. Break with refreshments

11:00 a.m. - Leadership Seminar ~ Part 2: Topic: Drafting the Meeting Agenda and Minutes; What Goes on the Agenda and in Minutes

11:30 a.m. - Leadership Seminar ~ Part 3: Topic: How to Adjourn on Time; Using Motions: Main Motions, Secondary Motions, Introduction to Commonly Used Motions

12:15 p.m. - Recess for Lunch

Lunch is included in Registration Cost

12:45 p.m. - Leadership Seminar ~ Part 4: Topic: Meetings from Start to Finish; Practice Using Meeting Scripts

2:30 p.m. - Wrap-Up and Announcements