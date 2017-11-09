Better Yeti, VO5

press release: First up is Better Yeti. The Better Yeti story begins in 1987, when a group of 7 martian teenagers were abandoned by their alien parents in the mountains of Tibet for playing their music too loud. For years the group lived in obscurity, honing their talents and shaping their sound, surviving solely on a diet of funky baselines and growing their beards and back hair. All this changed in 2016, when Swedish explorer Hans Hanson happened across the group. Quickly, word spread of the elusive Better Yeti. To escape the persecution of the Chinese government and the flashing bulbs of tourists, the group made their way to Madison, WI. To assimilate to their newfound American culture, they learned English and shaved a little. Better Yeti has one goal: to Himalaya down in a hot tub full of funky grooves.

The second act of the evening is VO5, a disco big band celebrating 11 years of epic dance parties. With their blend of 70’s hits from bands like the Bee Gees, Ohio Players and ABBA plus quirky original music, lots of dancing is guaranteed

VO5 has played every kind of gig imaginable and has paid their musical dues by having performed at dozens of oddball shows such as the Wisconsin Realtors “Stayin’ Alive (During the Recession)” convention and the Gilman Cheese Corporation celebration. They’ve even performed as an ABBA cover band and played “The Hustle” to 200 line-dancers in Sheboygan and at the Chicago Navy Pier.