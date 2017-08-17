press release: Eppstein Uhen Architects is hosting a fun day of biking on a beautiful scenic Wisconsin route in support of two worthy causes: REAP Food Group and Groundwork Milwaukee. The ride will start and end at The Concord House in Sullivan, WI. There will be mileage options from a 20 mile route all the way to 100 miles, so riders of all abilities are welcome. The ride concludes with a dinner and networking event.

The 13th annual Beyond Design Bike Tour is Thursday, August 17 and the 100-mile riders will start at 8 a.m. To get a t-shirt, register by August 3. The individual rider cost is $100, and there is an option to pay $50 for the post-event dinner and drinks. Join REAP for this fun, scenic day of biking! Start a team or register as an individual at the link below.