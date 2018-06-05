press release: On Tuesday, June 5, award-winning filmmaker Robin Hauser returns to Madison for the exclusive Wisconsin premiere of her new documentary, bias, presented by CUNA Mutual Group and Old National Bank. Hauser's film examines the nature of implicit bias, its impact on our social and professional lives and what it will take to induce change. For this Accelerate Madison event at the Orpheum Theater, there will also be a networking reception with drinks and appetizers and a post-screening conversation with the director.

The cost is only $25 in advance for members of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, $40 nonmembers ($50 at the door). Register at bit.ly/BiasMadison to join the conversation and help move our economy and our community forward.