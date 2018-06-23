Bicycle Test Ride Day

Machinery Row Bicycles 601 Williamson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Curious about trying new bikes? Machinery Row Bicycles will have a fleet of bikes you can test ride on June 23, from 3-7 pm. There will be a variety of brands and bike types to demo: 

- road bikes

- mountain bikes

- electric bikes

- cyclocross bikes

- town bikes

- hybrid bikes

- children's bikes

- and more!

Free and open to all!

Info
Machinery Row Bicycles 601 Williamson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Recreation
608-442-5974
