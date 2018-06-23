Bicycle Test Ride Day
Machinery Row Bicycles 601 Williamson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Curious about trying new bikes? Machinery Row Bicycles will have a fleet of bikes you can test ride on June 23, from 3-7 pm. There will be a variety of brands and bike types to demo:
- road bikes
- mountain bikes
- electric bikes
- cyclocross bikes
- town bikes
- hybrid bikes
- children's bikes
- and more!
Free and open to all!
Recreation