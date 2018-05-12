Big Backyard Bike Bash

press release: Join us in the Madison REI "Back Yard" as we get ready to ride into the summer! We will have our bike techs on site from 10am - 4pm to perform safety checks on your bicycles and advise you on any repairs or fixes that might be needed to be road worthy. Plus, there will be a bike wash station to keep all the bikes in your quiver clean and looking fresh for a new year. To satisfy your desire to learn new things, we will have classes and presentations running throughout the day on bicycle touring, bikepacking, roadside repair, bicycle shoes and pedal selection and tube and tire selections. In addition, DreamBikes will be on hand to accept used bicycle donations that their youth mechanics will fix up and sell to provide teen jobs and to return bikes to the community. Cadence Cold Brew will also be on hand selling their amazing cold brew coffees in benefit of DreamBikes.