Big Gigantic, Basstracks

$32 ($29.50 adv.).

press release: Big Gigantic has announced the winter leg of their Brighter Future Tour in support of their latest album, Brighter Future. A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to A Big Gigantic Difference Foundation, the nonprofit founded by Dominic Lalli and Jeremy Salken, and will benefit the foundation's 2017 charity project. Giving back to communities has always been a priority of Big Gigantic, who established the nonprofit with a mission to spread positivity and enact change. Together with their incredible fans, #ABigGiganticDifference initiative has collected and donated tens of thousands of dollars, school supplies, food and other items to those in need across the US. To learn more about A Big Gigantic Difference Foundation and how to get involved please visit here.