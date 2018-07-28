The Big Payback with vocalists Liz Fleig, Lyndsay Evans, Leah Tirado, Ginny Kincaid, Shawndell Marks, Amber Sebastian, Lo Marie, Jen Farley, Hannah Baker Switzer, Toya Robinson
Majestic Theatre 115 King St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Majestic-Live presents R-E-S-P-E-C-T: A Celebration of Women in Music, live at Majestic Theatre on Saturday, July 28. The event will be hosted by sensational 8-piece ensemble band, The Big Payback, with performances by an all female ensemble in a revue-style format comprised of artists and members of local bands. Doors open at 7pm. Show begins at 8pm. Tickets are $20 in advance, and $25 day-of-show.
Featuring:
Liz Fleig as Adele
Lyndsay Evans as Debbie Harry
Leah Tirado as Chaka Khan
Ginny Kincaid as Gwen Stefani
Shawndell Marks as Dolly Parton
Amber Sebastian performing The Cranberries
Lo Marie as Amy Winehouse
Jen Farley as Janis Joplin
Hannah Baker Switzer as Bjork
Toya Robinson as Sharon Jones
Hosted by Cooper Talbot