The Big Payback with vocalists Liz Fleig, Lyndsay Evans, Leah Tirado, Ginny Kincaid, Shawndell Marks, Amber Sebastian, Lo Marie, Jen Farley, Hannah Baker Switzer, Toya Robinson

press release: Majestic-Live presents R-E-S-P-E-C-T: A Celebration of Women in Music, live at Majestic Theatre on Saturday, July 28. The event will be hosted by sensational 8-piece ensemble band, The Big Payback, with performances by an all female ensemble in a revue-style format comprised of artists and members of local bands. Doors open at 7pm. Show begins at 8pm. Tickets are $20 in advance, and $25 day-of-show.

Featuring:

Liz Fleig as Adele

Lyndsay Evans as Debbie Harry

Leah Tirado as Chaka Khan

Ginny Kincaid as Gwen Stefani

Shawndell Marks as Dolly Parton

Amber Sebastian performing The Cranberries

Lo Marie as Amy Winehouse

Jen Farley as Janis Joplin

Hannah Baker Switzer as Bjork

Toya Robinson as Sharon Jones

Hosted by Cooper Talbot