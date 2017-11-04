press release: According to a 2016 oral health needs assessment, more than half of Boys & Girls Club of Dane County members hadn’t seen a dentist in over a year and 28 percent reported having dental pain. To address these needs and those of the Fitchburg community, More Smiles Wisconsin will open a dental clinic in the Boys & Girls Club Family Center in early 2018.

“Tooth decay and poor oral care is one of the reasons why kids miss school,” said Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. “It’s time for us to move on it.”

Construction on the new dental clinic will finish in late 2017 with doors opening in early 2018. The clinic will serve an estimated 1,500 low-income patients, including over 700 children next year.

To complete funding for the clinic, More Smiles Wisconsin will host a ticketed family-friendly event. All proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club dental clinic.

Big Smiles 2017: A Family Fun Event

Have fun and support a great cause!

Saturday, November 4, 4-7 p.m., Noah’s Event Venue, 5020 American Family Dr.

Kids under 12 attend for FREE! Tickets include catering by Gristle, non-alcoholic beverages, entertainment by Piano Fondue Dueling Pianos, Special Guest Michael Johnson, Emcee Jonathan Suttin (of Triple M favorites Jonathan & Kitty), and kids’ activities. Cash bar. $25 for teens; $40 per adult (18+); $75 per couple

Thank you to Event Sponsors: Venue Sponsor: Dr. David A Besley, DDS Family Dentistry; Entertainment Sponsor: Madison Family Dental Associates; and Contributing Sponsor: Clark & Gotzler, Attorneys at Law.

About More Smiles Wisconsin Since 2009, More Smiles Wisconsin (formerly Madison Dental Initiative) has provided dental care to uninsured and Medicaid patients inside the Salvation Army of Dane County. A new clinic in the Boys & Girls Club Family Center will open in early 2018 thanks to a generous grant from Delta Dental and funds raised by More Smiles Wisconsin and the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County.

Together, More Smiles Wisconsin non-profit dental clinics will serve 3,000 low-income patients each year. Patients can receive teeth cleanings, fillings, extractions, and preventive services for children, including fluoride varnish on all teeth and sealants on cavity-prone molars.

Clinic locations:

Salvation Army of Dane County: 630 E. Washington Ave, Madison

Boys & Girls Club of Dane County Family Center: 4619 Jenewein Rd, Fitchburg