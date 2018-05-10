Big Ten Softball Tournament

Buy Tickets

UW Goodman Softball Diamond 2415 University Bay Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: The Wisconsin softball team will host the Big Ten Tournament May 10-12. The Badgers drew the No. 7 seed in the tournament. 

The host Badgers will play No. 10 Purdue on Thursday at 11 a.m. The winner of that game will go on to face No. 2 Minnesota on Friday at 11 a.m. 

Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana and Northwestern drew the top four seeds, respectively, and will receive a bye on Thursday.

For more information and tickets, please visit our tournament central page.

UW Goodman Softball Diamond 2415 University Bay Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
