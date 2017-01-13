Big Wild

Majestic Theatre 115 King St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

$15.

press release: Big Wild has announced his biggest headline tour to date in support of his new Invincible EP out February 10th on Foreign Family Collective. Starting in mid-March, Big Wild will cover coast-to-coast playing notable venues such as The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles and Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn.  

The five-song Invincible EP marks the first time Big Wild will share an official collection of his work. Available now is the second single “I Just Wanna,” which sees its official release this Friday, January 13th. The high-energy track features mountainous builds and Big Wild’s signature bass, drum and piano flourishes. Stream it below. The first single and EP title track “Invincible (feat. iDA HAWK),” was released this past fall.    

Majestic Theatre 115 King St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

