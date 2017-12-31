The Big Wu, People Brothers Band
Wyndham Garden Hotel, Fitchburg 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, Wisconsin
press release: The story goes that the Big Wu, bound for rock stardom, sold their souls for a case of Old Style beer one thirsty night long ago. The legend and the band live on, still rocking their powerful, moving, and energizing original music for the fans. A jam band with a unique style and presence, the Wu combine strong, free flowing improv and vocal harmonies, with finely crafted songs for all tastes. Oh, and their fans are famously friendly.
