Bike for Boys and Girls Club

press release: Bike For Boys & Girls Club brings family, friends, coworkers and neighbors together for a fun-filled ride through picturesque Dane County one summer morning every year. Pledges raised support the ongoing mission of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to provide programs that inspire and enable our youth to realize their full potential.

Registration is $25/rider. Must register by July 1st to get a "Bike for Boys & Girls" jersey.