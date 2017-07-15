Bike for Boys and Girls Club

to Google Calendar - Bike for Boys and Girls Club - 2017-07-15 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bike for Boys and Girls Club - 2017-07-15 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bike for Boys and Girls Club - 2017-07-15 08:00:00 iCalendar - Bike for Boys and Girls Club - 2017-07-15 08:00:00

RSVP

McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg 2930 Chapel Valley Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin

press release: Bike For Boys & Girls Club brings family, friends, coworkers and neighbors together for a fun-filled ride through picturesque Dane County one summer morning every year. Pledges raised support the ongoing mission of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to provide programs that inspire and enable our youth to realize their full potential.

Registration is $25/rider. Must register by July 1st to get a "Bike for Boys & Girls" jersey.

Info

McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg 2930 Chapel Valley Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin View Map

Fundraisers
Recreation

Visit Event Website

608-288-8284

RSVP

to Google Calendar - Bike for Boys and Girls Club - 2017-07-15 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bike for Boys and Girls Club - 2017-07-15 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bike for Boys and Girls Club - 2017-07-15 08:00:00 iCalendar - Bike for Boys and Girls Club - 2017-07-15 08:00:00