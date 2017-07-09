× Expand Beth Skogen One-OneThousand One-OneThousand's new space.

press release: Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) and The Bubbler at Madison Public Library are pleased to announce the July Bike the Art tour schedule. Bike the Art is a monthly curated bicycle tour of Madison’s arts offerings. Organized by ALL, The Bubbler, VEA Events and Madison Community Discourse, in collaboration with local artists, arts organizations and businesses, Bike the Art encourages participation in the arts via sustainable transportation, and promotes the richness of arts resources available in the Madison area. It’s free to join the tour - all ages welcome. Those who cannot bike are invited to walk, bus, or carpool to meet up with us along the route. Participants are welcome to join the tour at any stage.

The July tour on Sunday, July 9, 2017, will focus on opportunities to “make and do,” starting at 1:30pm at The Bubbler, Madison Public Library’s makerspace, featuring their current artist-in-residence: Memory Cloths Circle. This project evolved from the 2013 MMOCA Triennial as a Relational Art project at Lakeside Coffee House where people were invited to tell stories and embroider their memories. Participants will have a chance to learn more about the project and join the Memory Cloth Circle members in exploring their own experiences through the creation of their own unique memory cloth. Don’t worry about rushing the process along - the group will be sending portable embroidery kits with each participant as they head out for the rest of the tour. The Bubbler at Madison Public Library is a hub that connects artists to the community and the community to artists through free hands-on workshops, community-wide initiatives, exhibitions, and events.

The tour will leave The Bubbler at 2:00pm and arrive at Madison Circus Space at 2:25pm, where participants will have the opportunity to learn to juggle, give hooping a try, test out acroyoga, and sample other circus arts. The Madison Circus Space exists to be a home for the circus arts in Madison. MCS welcomes clubs and classes in addition to providing a practice space for dedicated performers and hobbyists. Juggling, German wheel, stiltwalking, aerial arts, acrobatic yoga, and hoop dancing are just a few of the activities that take place in the space. MCS holds workshops and events that are open to the community and meant to foster appreciation for the variety of circus-related talent and creativity in Madison.

At 3:30pm, we will continue to Baraboo Woodworks, arriving at 3:40pm for a tour and demo in their sawmill, shop & showroom. We’ll finish next door at the new One-OneThousand studio from 4:00-5:00pm, where participants can try their hand at shibori dyeing and enjoy a few libations. One-OneThousand is a creative studio and membership business for designers, creators, and makers of handmade goods to commune, collaborate, and grow. One-OneThousand aims to help local maker businesses thrive by equipping them with the business skills, resources, and connections they need to grow and provide an outlet for hobbyists to explore their creative capabilities and test the boundaries of making things by hand.

Bike the Art tours are being scheduled each month from May through October. Most stops feature special activities or receptions, including artist/curator talks, food art, video screenings, performances, hands-on experiences and more. The next tour will take place on Sunday, August 20 and will feature outdoor artwork, ending at the new Makeshift Festival at Olbrich Park.

Bike the Art is sponsored by Dane Arts and endorsed by the Madison Arts Commission. Additional support is provided by: Artist & Craftsman, Cadence Coffee, Cafe Domestique, Humble Pie, Machinery Row Bicycles, Old Sugar Distillery, Promega Corporation, Underground Food Collective, and other partners.