× Expand Detail from a work by Kelli Hoppmann, on display at Abel Contemporary Gallery.

press release: Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) and The Bubbler at Madison Public Library are pleased to announce the June Bike the Art tour schedule. Bike the Art is a monthly curated bicycle tour of Madison’s arts offerings. The June tour will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2017, beginning at 9:00am at Promega Corporation to view their Summer Art Showcase, Intertwined, featuring four Wisconsin artists who each tell a piece of a shared story: Kristen Bartel, Nirmal Raja, Yeonhee Cheong and Rina Yoon. Free samples from Madison’s own Humble Pie and Candence Cold Brew Coffee will help participants start out the morning. Pre-orders will be taken for those wishing to purchase lunch from the Paoli Bread and Brat Haus and The Hop Garden.

The tour will continue with a 9-mile ride to Paoli, arriving around 10:30am at Abel Contemporary Gallery (formerly Artisan Gallery), which is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a special group exhibition. Gallery owner Theresa Abel will give a short talk, and participants can also view exhibitions by painter Kelli Hoppmann and glass artist Richard Jones.

Participants will be free to explore Paoli’s other galleries and shops and eat lunch. Zazen Gallery will feature paintings by Jan Norsetter. Cluck the Chicken Store will feature local artist Ashley Sheriden’s Chicenista/Fashionista. Pre-ordered meals will be served at Paoli Bread and Brat Haus at 11:30am.

The tour will depart from Paoli at 12:30pm. To celebrate the end of the ride, Bike the Art will provide a delicious popsicle by Chrysalis Pops stationed near the Fitchburg Public Library until 2pm. (Participants will be given a token to redeem for their popsicles.)

Organized by ALL, The Bubbler, VEA Events and Madison Community Discourse, in collaboration with local artists, arts organizations and businesses, Bike the Art encourages participation in the arts via sustainable transportation, and promotes the richness of arts resources available in the Madison area. It’s free to join the tour - all ages welcome. Those who cannot bike are invited to walk, bus, or carpool to meet up with us along the route. Participants are welcome to join the tour at any stage.

Bike the Art tours are being scheduled each month from May through October. Most stops feature special activities or receptions, including artist/curator talks, food art, video screenings, performances, hands-on experiences and more. The next tour will take place on Sunday, July 9 and will feature hands-on creative activities at a variety of art spaces including The Bubbler at Madison Public Library, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, Madison Circus Space, and One x One Thousand.

Bike the Art is sponsored by Dane Arts and Promega Corporation, and endorsed by the Madison Arts Commission. Additional support is provided by: Artist & Craftsman, Cadence Coffee, Cafe Domestique, Humble Pie, Machinery Row Bicycles, Old Sugar Distillery, Underground Food Collective, and other partners.

More information about the tours and participating organizations will be posted online at facebook.com/biketheart as it becomes available.

BIKE THE ART JUNE SCHEDULE

9:00-9:30am: Promega Corporation, 2800 Woods Hollow Road

10:30-11:00am: Abel Contemporary Gallery, 6858 Paoli Road #1

11:00am-12:30pm Explore Paoli

Optional Lunch 11:30am: Paoli Bread and Brat Haus, 6890 Paoli Road

12:30pm: Depart from Paoli

1:00-2:00pm: Chysalis Pops near Fitchburg Public Library, 5530 Lacy Road