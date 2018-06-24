press release: Bike the Art is a FREE all-ages bike tour of galleries, events and unique art venues across Madison. Ride (walk, bus, or carpool) along to have exclusive access to artist talks, workshops, and tours of exhibitions and art spaces.

Participants are welcome to join the tour at any stage; please refer to the schedule below as a guide for where and when to meet with the group.

The June tour will start at Allen Centennial Gardens at noon and end at One-OneThousand at 3:30. Additional stops include Working Draft Beer Company and Madison Circus Space.

Bike the Art is sponsored by Dane Arts, Madison Arts Commission, Arts + Literature Laboratory, VEA Events, The Bubbler at Madison Public Library, Community Art Discourse