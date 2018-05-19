press release: Bike the Art is a FREE all-ages bike tour of galleries, events and unique art venues across Madison. Ride (walk, bus, or carpool) along to have exclusive access to artist talks, workshops, and tours of exhibitions and art spaces.

Participants are welcome to join the tour at any stage; please refer to the schedule below as a guide for where and when to meet with the group.

May 2018 Schedule:

1pm-1:30pm: The Bubbler at Madison Public Library featuring Artist-in-Residence Hannah Bennet

1:35pm-2:00pm: Madison Museum of Contemporary Art featuring Meg Miller and Juicy Return IPA

2:05pm-2:25pm: The Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters' James Watrous Gallery - 3rd Floor of Overture Center featuring Curator's Talk on Anne Kingsbury and Helen Lee Exhibitions

2:40pm-3:00pm: Cafe Domestique featuring photography by Jeff Kennel

3:10pm-4pm: Arts + Literature Laboratory featuring a performance by Spooky Boobs Collective

Bike the Art is sponsored by Madison Arts Commission, Dane Arts, Arts + Literature Laboratory, VEA Events, The Bubbler at Madison Public Library, Community Art Discourse

https://www.facebook.com/events/188462828442034/