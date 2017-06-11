RSVP for Bike the Barns Driftless

press release: Join FairShare CSA Coalition for a fantastic day of farm-fresh food & drinks, behind-the-scenes farm tours, kid-friendly activities, live music, amazing Driftless views and more! Come on out for the 5th Annual Bike (or Bus) the Barns Driftless on Sunday, June 25.

For the first time, we are offering a BUS the Barns option for those who would like to head out to the farms, but don't want to bike to get there! Bus riders will depart from Viroqua, and will visit two local, organic farms.

You’ll get to know your area farmers, the Eddy’s of Ridgeland Harvest and the Engle brothers and Mike Lind at Driftless Organics. Enjoy farm tours, a hay wagon ride, sunflower oil pressing demonstrations, a cover crop conversation with Purple Cow Organics, fun kid-friendly activities, veggie temporary tattoos, and more! Bus transportation, a farm to table lunch and snack, and farm activities are all included in registration.

The bicycle tour this year will begin in Viroqua at the Food Enterprise Center, with local host Kickapoo Coffee. The route is 55 miles long, with roughly 3,500 feet of elevation gain. Riders will visit the same farms as the bus tour, Ridgeland Harvest and Driftless Organics, and will enjoy delectable food at each stop, several hydration stations, farm tours and activities and a big After Party celebration, complete with a grill-out dinner, craft beer, and foot stompin’ live music.

Gather your friends and family together for a beautiful and fun June day out on the farm!

REGISTRATION INFORMATION:

Bike the Barns: Regular Registration - $95 (Ends 6/3); Late Registration - $105 (Ends 6/11)

Bus the Barns: Regular Registration - $35 (Ends 6/11)