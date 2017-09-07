RSVP for Bike the Barns

press release: Enjoy a day biking to local farms and eating artisan delicacies, while supporting our community’s health — the health of our neighbors, our land, our farmers, and our local economies. The ride features area CSA farms, gourmet local food, craft libations, and live music.

When: Sunday, September 17, 2017

Short Route: ~28 miles; Short route riders start at 11 AM

Medium Route: ~58 miles; Medium route riders start at 10 AM

Long Route: ~78 miles; Long route riders start at 9 AM

Bus Option: Depart Lake Farm Park at 10 AM & return ~ 4 PM

New!: Bus the Barns! Space is limited. Bus tour registration includes all meals (breakfast snack + coffee, snack stop, lunch, and after party meal & beer ticket), farm tours and activities at three farms, and bus transportation.

Where: Start and end location is Lake Farm Park, in Madison.

Proceeds from the ride benefit FairShare CSA Coalition and our Partner Shares program, providing financial assistance to increase access to CSA shares. We’re riding to make sure all of our neighbors have access to fresh, healthy food! The price is $65 for fundraiser rider, $125 for non-fundraiser rider. NO RIDE-DAY REGISTRATION. Once the ride reaches capacity, we start a waiting list. Registration will absolutely close by midnight, Thursday, September 7, 2017.

Register EARLY! Bike the Barns typically fills 4 to 5 weeks before the ride. We’d hate for you to train all summer and not be able to register or be relegated to the waiting list!